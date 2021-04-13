Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

NZ records first non-citizen migrant loss since 1970s

3 minutes to read
International arrival halls deserted at Auckland International Airport during the level 3 lockdown last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

International arrival halls deserted at Auckland International Airport during the level 3 lockdown last year. Photo / Brett Phibbs

Liam Dann
By:

NZ Herald Business Editor at Large

Annual migrant departures have exceeded migrant arrivals among non-New Zealand citizens for the first time since the late 1970s, according to the latest figures from Stats NZ.

In the February 2021 year, a provisional net

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.