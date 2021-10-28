NZ Post backlog: Cut-off dates for Christmas delivery fast approaching

NZ Post has had to hire hundreds of extra staff to meet demand. Photo / Supplied

NZ Post is pleading for customers to get their Christmas shopping done as early as possible.

The organisation's parcel delivery has been slammed due to the current lockdown conditions in Auckland.

With Aucklanders currently unable to shop in-store while restrictions remain in place, recent demand for online shopping in Auckland has increased by more than 90 per cent since before lockdown. In response to the demand, NZ Post has gone from delivering 440,000 parcels per week in Auckland to more than 740,000.

NZ Post's latest eCommerce Spotlight report shows that New Zealanders have spent $1.7 billion online over the past three months, an increase of 22 per cent on the same period last year.

Auckland has had the biggest quarter for online shopping ever, with Aucklanders spending over $700 million online over the past three months, $122m more than the same quarter last year, and a massive 51 per cent increase on 2019.

Due to the enormous pressure, NZ Post has increased its delivery team by 800 staff and is currently recruiting for 300 more.

"We've extended our operating hours and are processing 24/7, and we've re-designed our Auckland network to get parcels where they need to be as fast as we can," NZ Post chief customer officer Bryan Dobson said.

"Our posties are now helping out our couriers too – delivering even more parcels alongside mail."

Dobson says that there, however, physical limits to what the company can achieve despite the increase in staff.

Across the country, NZ Post is now delivering two million parcels a week - equivalent to four every second.

Dobson has encouraged Kiwis to check the latest deadlines and ensure they make their orders before the Christmas delivery cut-off dates.

For orders being sent abroad, NZ Post is advising New Zealanders to get their packages sent as early as November 15 to ensure they make it to their destination by Christmas.

Items being sent internationally to some destinations have a cut-off date as early as November 24.

The cut-off date for items being sent within New Zealand on the economy service is December 21.

It's important to note here that these cut-off dates only apply for items already in your possession. You will need to allow for even more time if you need to order something online first before sending it on to a loved one in a different location. This means that may need to start making your Christmas purchase decisions by early November to ensure sufficient time for delivery.

Dobson has advised Kiwis to do their shopping a bit differently this year and ensure items are delivered on time.

NZ Post's Christmas shopping tips:

• Think ahead, start planning what you want and need to buy during the shopping season now.

• Make a list of what you need so you can place fewer, larger orders and reduce your shipping costs.

• Use 'click and collect' options with your favourite retailers wherever possible.

• Consider bulk buying items that you usually purchase online monthly or weekly into one larger order that can be sent in one go.