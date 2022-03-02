New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) is reaching 2.7 million Kiwis across print, digital and radio. Photo / Jason Oxenham

The New Zealand Herald's journalism continues to be Kiwis' go-to news destination in a time when trusted, quality reporting is needed more than ever.

The latest news readership insights from Nielsen show New Zealand Media and Entertainment's (NZME) flagships across print, digital and radio are reaching 2.7 million Kiwis, and continuing to grow.

The NZ Herald now reaches more than 2.2 million Kiwis every week, up 5.6 per cent on the same period last year, according to Nielsen's figures.

Average print readership of the NZ Herald has increased from 589,000 to 595,000 from the previous quarter.

And the Herald on Sunday remains New Zealand's number one Sunday paper, with 356,000 readers nationwide.

The NZ Herald continues to see its premium digital subscriptions grow year-on-year, with subscribers totalling 140,000, up from 99,000 the previous year. Herald Premium now has 83,000 paid digital-only subscribers.

The strong growth caps off a big week for NZME, which last night won the Deloitte Top 200 award for Most Improved Performance.

The judges said NZME put a plan in place to transform into a digitally focused media business, a turnaround strategy that has seen digital revenue play an increasingly significant role in the company's earnings.

NZ Herald editor Murray Kirkness said the results demonstrate Kiwis are flocking to NZME's news platforms – print, audio and digital - for trusted, quality journalism 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

"The past two years have been incredibly disruptive and challenging due to Covid, and these latest figures demonstrate that, more than ever, New Zealanders use our platforms as their trusted source of news.

"We continue to be innovative and creative in our news offering – whether that be through traditional or digital channels. There is something for everyone across all our platforms and we will continue to focus on what our audiences want to hear and read, and how best to reach them," Kirkness said.

NZME chief executive Michael Boggs said the results, and the success of Herald Premium, demonstrates the value of high-quality journalism and the company's investment in multiple news platforms as it continues to keep New Zealanders in the know.

"NZME has continued to invest in quality journalism across our print, audio and digital platforms and Kiwis continue to demonstrate their loyalty to our brands.

"Furthermore, the substantial increase in our community newspaper readership also shows our ongoing investment in our local community publications is paying off. By supporting and developing local editors and journalists across the country we are building a sustainable future for our community network, ensuring the best in quality local storytelling," Boggs said.

NZME is continuing to invest in quality journalism, including dedicated Māori and Pasifika reporting, and significant investment and revitalisation of its local community newspaper network.

Today's figures from Nielsen revealed NZME's community papers across the country saw a 9 per cent growth in readership compared with the same period last year.

NZ Herald's success in print and digital is partnered with the prolific reach of Newstalk ZB, which was reported to have a weekly audience of 713,500 in the latest GfK Commercial Radio audience survey.

Newstalk ZB continues to be New Zealand's number one commercial radio station with the most listeners of any commercial station in the country.

And OneRoof - NZME's print and digital platform that provides housing market trends, insights and commentary - reaches more than 850,000 Kiwis, according to Nielsen.

Viva Magazine had 146,000 readers in its first full-year of readership, following the magazine's launch in August 2020.