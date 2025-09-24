‘’We also need to broaden the welcome. Backpackers, families, business travellers, conference delegates and event goers – every visitor contributes value, and all should feel genuinely included. And we must continue to promote New Zealand with authenticity and scale. When we share our story well, visitors don’t just come – they become advocates.’’

United Nations figures show in 2024 spending on tourism was close to NZ$3 trillion and Foran says New Zealand is competing for global travellers in a highly competitive market. ‘’ If the journey to New Zealand feels difficult – whether that’s due to complex visa processes, language gaps, or unclear information – visitors will look elsewhere.

“Ease of access is no longer a nice-to-have, it’s a strategic imperative.’’

He says the Government has an important role to play in reducing those barriers, and there had been good decisions here. By streamlining processes, providing clear and multilingual information, and investing in targeted international promotion, the country can collectively lift the performance of the sector.

Supporting partnerships that align economic outcomes with environmental stewardship – like Air New Zealand’s $1.2 million Every Corner Project – are also essential to ensuring tourism grows in a way that reflects national values and strengthens its social licence.

He says that if New Zealand is to boost tourism in a sustainable way, the country must remain committed to building strong, resilient, and well-planned aviation links.

‘’This requires long-term investment, industry collaboration, and a shared commitment to ensuring our air network continues to connect Aotearoa with the world.’’

Air New Zealand flies to 20 regions across Aotearoa, enabling visitors to experience diversity of the country while supporting regional economies and the tourism operators at their heart.

‘’For our tourism sector to thrive, we must think and act collectively as an industry — ensuring we target the right markets, create seamless connections into our regions, and open Aotearoa to the world in a way that is sustainable and future-focused.’’

As the country’s national carrier, the airline was mindful of the important role it plays in shaping the experience of those who travel here.

‘’For many visitors, we are their first and last interaction with Aotearoa, and with that comes a responsibility to represent our country with authenticity — reflecting the warmth, care, and manaakitanga that define who we are.’’

Foran is leaving the airline’s top job in October after a five-year term that started with tourism collapsing when the pandemic hit, then saw the airline being part of the strong recovery in global travel.