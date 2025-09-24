Advertisement
Mood of the Boardroom: Outgoing Air New Zealand chief Greg Foran calls for easier travel to boost tourism

Grant Bradley
NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

MPs Nicola Willis and Barbara Edmonds debate the issues at Mood of the Boardroom 2025. Video / NZ Herald

Air New Zealand boss Greg Foran says he welcomes the increased focus on tourism but there’s work needed to reduce friction for travellers.

‘’It’s a critical sector for New Zealand and we have so much to be gained as a country by getting in behind the industry,’’ he says.

Momentum

