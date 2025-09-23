Auckland Airport’s biggest-ever expansion project opens

The airport said the expansion would create six new remote stands for aircraft parking.

It would also enable construction of the new domestic jet terminal to continue.

The new domestic terminal should be completed in about 2029.

Jason Dardis, the airport’s airfield programme director, said the new airfield pavement had a top layer with half a metre of concrete.

“In some areas, where we were installing services and the 4.4km stormwater system that now runs under the airfield, we have excavated down to six metres,” Dardis said

“We poured enough concrete to fill more than 25 Olympic swimming pools and moved more than a million cubic metres of soil to prepare the site.”

He said about 108,000 tonnes of old runway concrete was crushed and reused to help build the foundation layer of the new airfield.

“By reusing what was already here, we avoided thousands of truck trips on local roads and reduced the project’s carbon footprint,” Dardis added.

Project construction started in 2019 and paused during the pandemic before restarting in mid-2022.

At its busiest, the project had about 600 workers on site every day.