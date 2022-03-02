NZ Govt-backed investment funds to exclude some Russian investments

Russian missiles and bombs have wreaked havoc in Ukraine. Photo / AP

Four New Zealand government-backed investment funds are to exclude Russian Federation sovereign debt and the securities of majority Russian state-owned enterprises.

The New Zealand Superannuation Fund, Accident Compensation Corporation, Government Superannuation Fund and National Provident Fund said today they will sell their directly-held assets as market conditions allow.

But they may continue to invest in companies domiciled in Russia.

A number of KiwiSaver investment providers said they had already pulled out of their Russian investments in light of Russia declaring war on Ukraine.

The four funds said their actions were in accordance with their responsible investment policies.

"The policies provide for sovereign bond exclusions when there is widespread condemnation or sanctions by the international community and New Zealand has imposed meaningful diplomatic, economic or military sanctions aimed at that Government.

"The New Zealand Government has strongly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and implemented a range of measures in response to Russia's actions. The Prime Minister has also stated the Government is looking at other moves it could make in response to the aggression."

When it came to majority Russian state-owned companies, the investors said they took into account relevant factors under their respective frameworks, including the strength and scale of the international response and the New Zealand Government's public position on the invasion, in addition to considering the actions of their peers, expert advice and other relevant factors.

"Given the serious nature of the issues, widespread condemnation of the invasion from the international community and by the New Zealand Government, and the close association of the companies to the Russian state through its majority ownership, the four investors considered exclusion the appropriate course of action."

But the investments funds have not applied a country-wide company exclusion for Russia.

"Companies are not excluded based solely on their Russian domicile as they may have no links or contribution to the aggression of the Russian state.

"The investors will monitor the activities of individual companies on a case-by-case basis in the event they are linked to the conflict and meet the threshold for conduct that would see them excluded."

Ethical investment expert Barry Coates this week called for all New Zealand fund managers to sell their shares in Russian companies, particularly major state-backed enterprises, government bonds and the oil and gas companies that fund much of Russia's military spending.

"The New Zealand public should be assured that their funds are not supporting the Russian state at a time of massive suffering for the people of Ukraine," Coates said.

Coates has estimated about $100 million was invested in Russia as of the end of September 30, across KiwiSaver funds, other investment funds, the NZ Superannuation Fund and ACC.

The NZ Super Fund had $3.13m in Russian Federation Bonds and $2.82m in equity investments including Sberbank of Russia, VTB bank and Gazprom as of February 24.

An NZ Super Fund spokesman said the market had shifted substantially since February 24 so the value of its holdings would be lower.

However, the investment is small in comparison to the size of the fund which was valued at $57.6 billion on March 1.

When the funds will be able to sell the investments is also unclear.

The Moscow Exchange has been on a trading halt since Monday and the Bank of Russia has banned brokers from selling securities held by foreigners as part of moves to restore calm to its investment markets after a rout last week.