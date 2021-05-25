Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ Fashion Week's new owner says technology will help the event go global

3 minutes to read
Despite a change of ownership it's business as usual for the 20th Fashion Week to be held in Auckland in August. Photo/Nick Reed

Despite a change of ownership it's business as usual for the 20th Fashion Week to be held in Auckland in August. Photo/Nick Reed

NZ Herald

New Zealand Fashion Week founder Dame Pieter Stewart has sold the event to businessman and entrepreneur Feroz Ali for an undisclosed amount.

The change of ownership comes as Fashion Week prepares to celebrate its 20th

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.