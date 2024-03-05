Voyager 2023 media awards
NZ commodity prices gained in Feb, but so did shipping costs - ANZ

Jamie Gray
By
2 mins to read
Shipping prices are impacting New Zealand and generally trending higher because of conflict in the Red Sea and a drought in the Panama Canal region.

New Zealand commodity prices gained ground in February, driven by improvements in dairy and meat, but problems in the world’s trade routes are making shipping more expensive, ANZ said.

The bank said its latest World

