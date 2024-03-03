Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Shipping rates rise, containers short as New Zealand feels Red Sea, Panama Canal supply chain shocks

By
4 mins to read
Mike Knowles, NZ Council of Cargo Owners chairman, says ships have to wait too long at some New Zealand ports, and productivity should be improved.

Mike Knowles, NZ Council of Cargo Owners chairman, says ships have to wait too long at some New Zealand ports, and productivity should be improved.

Shipping rates for importers and exporters are on the rise again as a cargo sector leader warns supply chain operators need to lift their efficiency game to counter offshore shocks.

New Zealand Cargo Owners’ Council

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business