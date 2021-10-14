Voyager 2021 media awards
Business

NZ businesses want mandatory vaccination in all industries - survey

4 minutes to read
Businesses want mandatory vaccination in all industries, according to a Simpson Grierson survey.

Jamie Gray
By:

Business reporter, NZ Herald

Businesses want mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations in all industries, regardless of whether they are deemed high risk, according to a survey from law firm Simpson Grierson.

The survey also said businesses would take a person's vaccination

