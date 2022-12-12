Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ business needs to look to Japan for opportunities - business adviser

Jamie Gray
By
3 mins to read
More New Zealanders are expected to travel to Japan in 2023. Photo / All Nippon Airways

More New Zealanders are expected to travel to Japan in 2023. Photo / All Nippon Airways

New Zealand businesses need to wake up to the trade possibilities in Japan in order to lessen their dependence on China, Annette Azuma, a business adviser with accounting firm Baker Tilly Staples Rodway says.

Azuma

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business