Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

NZ bond yields drop sharply on lower Government borrowing programme

2 minutes to read
NZ bond yields fell after the Government's fiscal update. Photo / File

NZ bond yields fell after the Government's fiscal update. Photo / File

Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

New Zealand Government 10-year bond yields dropped sharply after the Treasury released a much-reduced borrowing requirement for the current fiscal year and beyond.

The forecast 2021/22 bond programme has now been set at $20 billion,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.