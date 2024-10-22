NZ apple and pear revenue hits $2 billion

NZ Apples and Pears Inc says the sector made a $2 billion revenue impact on the local economy over the last 12 months.

Productivity gains and an increase in high-value varieties saw New Zealand’s apple and pear industry contribute almost $2 billion to the national economy in 2023, according to new research from consultants MartinJenkins.

The report, compiled for industry body NZ Apple and Pears Inc (NZAPI), said the sector employed more than 12,000 permanent and seasonal workers.

The industry increased its export value – largely due to productivity increases and value gains – from $347 million in 2012 to more than $892m in 2023.

The report found the industry contributes $918m to New Zealand’s gross domestic product (GDP), comprising $348m in direct sector contribution and $570m in industry linkages and spending.

Regionally, the industry is more significant again, particularly in Nelson Tasman and Hawke’s Bay, where it is the second and third-largest contributor to regional GDP respectively, it said.