Norwegian Cruise Line sets out timetable to return to New Zealand

The Norwegian Spirit is scheduled to debut in NZ next summer. Photo / Supplied

Grant Bradley
Aviation, tourism and energy writer for the NZ Herald

Norwegian Cruise Line has set a date to resume sailing in New Zealand waters and says restless travellers from this region are showing unprecedented interest in cruising here.

The company, the third biggest cruise line

