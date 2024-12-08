Co-laureate of the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics Canadian-British computer scientist and cognitive psychologist Geoffrey Hinton says AI needs strong regulation. Photo / AFP

Physics Nobel Prize winner Geoffrey Hinton and chemistry laureate Demis Hassabis have insisted on a need for strong regulation of artificial intelligence, which played a key role in their awards.

“AI is a very important technology to regulate but I think it’s very important that we get the regulations right and I think that’s the hard thing at the moment is it’s such a fast moving technology,” Hassabis told a news conference in Stockholm.

Hassabis, who jointly won with Americans David Baker and John Jumper for revealing the secrets of proteins through AI, said such evolutionary speed posed a giant challenge.

But the underlying issue, he said, is “about what do we want to use these systems for, how do we want to deploy them and making sure that all of humanity benefits from what these systems can do”.

British-Canadian Hinton, considered the “Godfather of AI,” conceded that “I wish I’d thought about safety earlier,” in allusion to his fears about the potential for AI to ramp up the arms race.