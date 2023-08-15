Oriini Kaipara hosts Live at 11.30am.

Newshub will stop producing its AM Early and Newshub Live at 11.30am shows on Three from next week.

The move to end the two half-hour shows comes as Newshub shifts its focus to digital and social platforms.

AM Early airs between 5.30am and 6am weekdays and is billed as a show for early-risers who need to get their fix of weather, news, sport and business before they head out the door.

On its website, Newshub says Newshub Live at 11.30am is a fast-paced weekday bulletin anchored by Oriini Kaipara.

Newshub senior director of news, Sarah Bristow, said audiences are increasingly turning to digital and social platforms to consume news.

“Our talented colleagues who are currently contributing to the production of these shows will be broadening their focus within the newsroom to areas that concentrate on the growth and performance of digital and social.

“This is an opportunity to extend their skills from working on broadcast TV, into new formats of video content on digital and social, as well as upskilling in these areas that are crucial to the future success of our newsroom.”

A Discovery NZ spokesperson said there were no job losses as a result of the changes.

“It’s a redirection of resource.”

The shows finish on August 25.







