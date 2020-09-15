The NZX is understood to be under another cyber attack, putting its website out of action, but share trading was continuing normally under measures put in place when the first attacks occurred late last month.

Share trading started normally at 10am today but the website went down around 3pm.

Forsyth Barr broker David Price said it was business as usual, with prices available through the IRESS information platform and through the backbone of the trading system - Nasdaq X-Stream.

"I know there have been intermittent problems but we certainly have not seen them," Price told the Herald.

The exchange has in the past said distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks had affected NZX's ability to publish market announcements to the public.

The NZX has said it is continuing to work closely with its network service provider, Spark, and national and international cyber-security partners, including the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB).

NZX has also agreed with the Financial Markets Authority contingency arrangements for the release of, and access to, market announcements that are intended to allow trading to continue if the nzx.com website goes offline.

Those arrangements have remained in place.