New Zealand

The NZX closed up 0.9 per cent, with Vista Group and Fletcher Building leading the rally.

Restaurant Brands announced they had successfully settled their acquisition of 69 stores across Southern California overnight.

AMP advised they are performing a "portfolio review" to assess options, after receiving an increased acquisition interest in their assets and businesses.

Gentrack reported they have appointed Gary Miles as their new CEO, who has served as chief marketing officer, division president and chief technology officer at Nasdaq-listed tech company Amdocs.

Cavalier rose after announcing a conditional sale and leaseback of its Auckland property to Kinleith Land & Infrastructure Limited for net proceeds of about $24 million. The proceeds will be used to strengthen Cavalier's balance sheet and facilitate their transition to an all-wool and natural fibres business model.

Hospitality downturn creates flow-on effect for Sanford

New Zealand's largest seafood provider Sanford, fell after it reported a 15 per cent decline in revenue from April through to June. A major reason is the heavy toll created by Covid-19 on our hospitality industry - given most of Sanford's volumes are sold into the food service industry.

Commentary indicates the drop for the fourth quarter is similar, which may be logical given the second level 3 lockdown Auckland was plunged into last month.

If the decline does continue throughout the rest of the second half, analyst estimates suggest this would result in a $45 million hit for the company's overall revenue for the year (consensus estimate of $542 million).

International

Chinese markets were mixed overnight with tensions on the disputed Himalayan border between India and China, which has led to multiple military standoffs. India has banned another 118 Chinese apps including PubG lite and Alipay. The Shanghai market ended down 0.2 per cent but the Shenzhen market lifted 0.3 per cent.

At the time of writing, all US markets were in the green, Dow Jones and S&P 500 led the way up 1.3 per cent each, and Nasdaq was up 0.7 per cent. The utilities sector led the way up 3.1 per cent, while all others were in the green except Energy which was down 0.6 per cent.

US private payrolls jumped 428,000 in August above the 212,000 in July but severely missing expectations of 1.17 million. Job creation was heavily skewed to large firms and service side firms who added 298,000 and 389,000 respectively. However, after the data was released all markets began the day positive, clearly not affecting the risk sentiment of investors.

US fantasy sports and betting agency DraftKings rose 8.5 per cent on the back of Michael Jordan taking an equity stake in the company and joining the board immediately to provide strategic advice.

The Bank of America analyst raised Tesla target price to US$550 from US$350 after the announcement of raising US$5 billion of capital, despite the announcement sending the share price down. The reason behind the enormous upgrade is because the analyst believes the higher the price goes, the cheaper the funding for equity, which will allow the company to accelerate aggressive capacity buildout plans globally, permitting units/revenue to be substantially higher.

JP Morgan, Bank of America, Cannacord and Wedwush all raised Apple target price between US$140 and US$150, all believing the strong run in the stock will continue due to the company's brand and service edge dominating its competitors.

Commodities

WTI Oil slumped more than 3 per cent to US$41.35 after reports suggested gasoline demand is down 9 per cent on a year-on-year basis and inventory piles are beginning to accumulate once again. Gold price also weakened with the US dollar having its strongest day in over two weeks, falling to US$1945 per ounce. The US 10-year treasury yield fell another 2 basis points to 0.65 per cent.





Australia

The ASX 200 finished the day up 1.8 per cent. All peer indices were up. The ASX 20 was the best comparable index and the ASX small ordinaries the worst, up 1.9 and 1.2 per cent, respectively. Larger companies outperformed yesterday.

Consumer cyclicals rose 2.6 per cent, and Utilities, up 2.5 per cent, were the best performing sectors on the day. Energy and Financials were the worst performers, lifting 1.2 and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

Building supply company GWA Group was the best performer on the day, up 8.2 per cent. GWA's results, released on August 17, disclosed net profit of AU$44.9 million. This number is down 13 per cent year on year and missed consensus expectations by 6.8 per cent. Profit next year is expected to fall by a further 8.8 per cent.

Radio and television broadcaster Southern Cross Media Group was the next best performer on the day, up 6.3 per cent.

The worst individual performer was financial services provider IOOF Holdings, dropping 16 per cent. The company had just exited trading halt, having announced a dilutive institutional placement worth A$734 million. The funds will be used to acquire NAB's wealth management business for A$1.44 billion.

After Monday's announcement that PayPal will be entering the sector, it was another tumultuous day for the Australian buy now, pay later companies. In a morning sell-off, Afterpay was almost immediately down 11.5 per cent. It finished the day down 1.9 per cent as some investors bought the dip.

The other companies were not as well supported with falls for Splitit (-4.6 per cent), Zipco (-11.6 per cent), Sezzle (-3.8 per cent) and Openpay (-10 per cent). Investors may be concerned long term about the relatively low barriers to entry for the sector.

Stimulus planned to combat Australian recession

GDP figures released yesterday revealed a 7 per cent decline in Australian GDP, the largest quarterly fall on record. Australia ended 28 years of consecutive growth and officially enters a recession. The government has promised a range of tax cuts, investment incentives and industrial relations and regulatory reforms in the October budget.

Upcoming events:

SkyCity is to release its full year results today – guidance released indicates normalised profit before impairments to be within $65m-$67m, and normalised ebitda to be between $199m and $202m.

International

Docusign Inc, one of the high-flying Covid-19 stocks, is set to report earnings after market close tomorrow. The earnings forecast is set at US$0.08, with revenue expectations of US$318.6 million.

Economic data to be released includes US initial and continuing jobless claims for the week. The HIS Markit service PMI and ISM services PMI which are expected to fall over August due to lockdown measures in place. The Trade Deficit and Productivity revision are also set to be reported, giving insight into how exports and imports are operating and the overall productivity of the labour market.



• For more information on the latest market moves, get in touch with Jarden.

This Morning Brief has been prepared in good faith and reflects opinions and views at the time of publication, using external sources, systems and other data and information we believe to be accurate, complete and reliable at the time of preparation. We make no representation or warranty as to the accuracy, correctness and completeness of that information, and will not be liable or responsible for any error or omission. This Morning Brief is not to be relied upon as a basis for making any investment decision. Please seek specific investment advice before making any investment decision. Jarden Securities Ltd is an NZX Firm, a broker disclosure statement is available free of charge at www.jarden.co.nz. Jarden is not a registered bank in New Zealand.

Full disclaimer available at: https://www.jarden.co.nz/limitations-and-disclaimer