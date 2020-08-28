"It's shocking," says Otago University public health professor Nick Wilson.

He's talking about the final report of the Contact Tracing Assurance Committee, led by Sir Brian Roche, released by the Ministry of Health yesterday.

Read More

The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Where telecommunications data fits in

It's the speed, stupid

Government ministers respond

Frustratingly slow

POSTSCRIPT: The scope of manual tracing