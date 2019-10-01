2degrees says it has pulled out of a Stats NZ programme that uses cellphone data to track population density - which can, in turn, be used to infer how people move around, en masse, during the day.

READ MORE:
For the first time, Stats NZ has collected information about sexual identity
New Stats NZ data shows more Kiwis were struggling to make ends meet, says the CTU
Political Roundup: Sats NZ and a census failure of 'epic proportions'
Statistics NZ Liz MacPherson boss resigns over botched Census

The telco has flagged privacy concerns around the pending

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A virtual census

Spark: you can opt out

Vodafone's take

Self-sustaining