NZ Herald owner NZME has boosted its interim net profit and underlying earnings despite revenue taking a hit from the impacts of Covid-19.

The company's underlying earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) increased 5 per cent to $28.9m, and it made a net profit of $3.01 million in the six months to June 30, compared to $950,000 for the same period in 2019.

NZME, which owns the New Zealand Herald, Newstalk ZB, the OneRoof property website and a suite of entertainment radio stations including ZM, The Hits and Hauraki, reported revenue of $149.03m, down from $180.74m in the previous corresponding period.

The company significantly reduced its net debt by $19.5 million over the half year to $55.2 million, representing a net debt to operating ebitda ratio of 1.0 times.

Advertisement

NZME's operating ebitda included $8.6 million the business received from the Government as a wage subsidy.

"We moved swiftly to ensure NZME did not just withstand the impacts but was best placed to quickly implement a number of additional initiatives that helped mitigate Covid-19 impacts on earnings. The Government wage subsidy also helped us retain roles that are now supporting our recovery," chief executive Michael Boggs said while paying tribute to the company's staff.

"They have ensured NZME withstands the extraordinary challenges Covid-19 continues to

pose. They have also remained absolutely committed to NZME's purpose of keeping Kiwis in the know by delivering leading news and information that all New Zealanders can trust."

NZ Herald Premium digital subscriptions continue to grow and now total more than 82,000, including 43,000 paid digital subscribers.

"This further reinforces our belief that now and into the future, New Zealanders are prepared to support quality journalism, delivered by news teams they can trust. We will continue to invest in this growing part of our business with initiatives such as the enhanced NZ Herald app launched in late February," said Boggs.

Chair Barbara Chapman said NZME went into the Covid-19 pandemic in a strong position.

"Continued success against our strategic priorities and effective capital management has

enabled NZME to rebound quickly and deliver a pleasing interim result.

"I am proud that NZME has served as an Essential Service during this unprecedented time,

fulfilling our responsibilities to our audience and advertisers in connecting a growing number of New Zealanders with leading news, quality journalism and entertainment."

Advertisement

MORE TO COME