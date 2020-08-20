Spark Sport is taking its first jump into pay-per-view.

The streaming service has exclusive local rights to the fight between current WBC interim heavyweight titleholder Dillian Whyte and Russian heavyweight and former world champion Alexander Povetkin.

For $29.99, viewers can see a fight card (full details below) from 6:00am Sunday morning with the headline fight set to take place at around 9:15am.

"Now that we have the capability to deliver pay-per-view events on our platform, we will be looking at more PPV content in the future - where it makes commercial sense," Spark Sport head Jeff Latch says.

British boxer Whyte, who delivered NZ's Joseph Parker his second-ever career defeat in 2017 after "a gruelling 12-round war", is on the comeback trail after testing positive for banned substance in June 2019.

Latch adds, "There have been a number of bouts since live sport came back after a lengthy pause, but this Sunday's clash will be the most high-profile yet.

"This is our first foray into premium pay-per-view boxing and we're expecting a large number of viewers due to it being such a high-profile fight. It has been touted as a bout that will go the full length in 12 rounds of boxing masterclass on display with the winner earning the right to fight Tyson Fury for the WBC's heavyweight championship."

What The Independent bills as "The fight of Whyte's life" will be held under the stars in Brentwood, Essex, as he takes on Russian gold medal winner Povetkin. The paper sees a "torrid 12 rounds" ahead.

You don't have to be an existing Spark Sport subscriber to watch the fight. The $29.99 can be paid as a one-off, Latch says.

Separately, Spark Sport will soon start streaming its first domestic cricket coverage - and is hiking its monthly price from $19.99 to $24.99 next month, in time for the start of the new season.

Those with a Spark broadband or mobile plan will get a $5 rebate, allowing them to stick with the current price.

Fight Card

• Super Middleweight: Jack Cullen v Zak Chelli

• Heavyweight: Alen Babic v Shawndell Winters

• Welterweight contest, WBO Global Title: Luther Clay v Chris Kongo

• Lightweight: Undisputed World Titles - Katie Taylor v Delfine Persoon

• Heavyweight contest, WBC Diamond & Interim Title: Dillian Whyte v Alexander Povetkin