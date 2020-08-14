Credit Suisse Australia and Jarden said both organisations had agreed to exit their formal strategic alliance, "given the evolving strategic priorities of both firms".

There will be an orderly transition over the coming months, the brokers said in a joint statement.

"We wish Jarden all the best. We have a long history between us and we look forward to the opportunity to work together in the future," said Credit Suisse Australia chief executive Richard Gibb said.

Jarden chief executive James Lee said Credit Suisse had been a great partner.

"We also look forward to continuing to work on transactions and initiatives that can mutually benefit our clients," he said.

Credit Suisse Australia is part of the Switzerland-based Credit Suisse group of companies, specialising in wealth management and specialist investment banking.