Air New Zealand will cut its domestic flights following the announcement alert levels around the country will stay in place for 12 days longer. The continuation of level three in Auckland and level two for the rest of the country for a full two weeks means the number of passengers the airlines can carry will fall further. Air New Zealand said this evening that anyone affected by the alert level changes can have their booking held in credit to use towards future travel. ''If you hold a ticket for any domestic flight scheduled to depart before 11.59pm on Wednesday, August 26, you may opt to hold your fare in credit,'' the airline says on its website. ''As a consequence of the alert level changes and significantly reduced demand for some flights we will be adjusting our schedule over the coming days.'' It is a further blow for the aviation sector which had been enjoying a rapid bounce back in domestic travel for the past three months. Air NZ was heading towards operating at 80 per cent capacity compared to last year and Jetstar was at 90 per cent on its main trunk jet routes. Air New Zealand had been maintaining its schedule for the past three days but some flights had been close to empty due to restrictions and passenger no-shows.

The airline says its call centre is currently experiencing a high volume of calls and messages. It is urging anyone not intending to travel to use the online booking tool to opt-in for a credit. It allows the airline to proactively ensure physical distancing is possible in aircraft and for other customers who need to travel to do so. Earlier this week Air New Zealand made mask-wearing compulsory on all flights out of Auckland. For the duration of the change in alert levels, Air New Zealand's front of house employees and domestic cabin crew will wear masks and gloves, and pilots will wear masks when interacting with customers or walking through the terminal.Air New Zealand recommended its customers travelling from other ports also wear masks, however this was not a requirement. Jetstar, which earlier this week warned of cancellations is likely to adjust its schedule. Under level 3, inter-regional travel is highly limited to, for example, essential workers, with limited exemptions for others, according to Government rules. Most Air NZ flights are through its main Auckland hub.Earlier this week the Aviation Coalition put out the following guidelines for air travel under the alert levels imposed on Tuesday night which will now continue. They are: • You can fly into Auckland on a domestic flight if you are returning home, an essential worker or are coming to Auckland to undertake an essential service •You can travel in Auckland to catch an international flight departing from Auckland Airport • You can also transit through Auckland Airport to catch an outbound international flight •You can transit through Auckland Airport domestically on flights, but must not leave at Auckland unless you live in Auckland or are undertaking essential travel •You can leave on a departing flight out of Auckland Airport if you are travelling home or are leaving to undertake an essential service. • Non-Auckland residents using the Auckland Airport will need a valid ticket or itinerary to travel. • The limited number of international flights will continue. New inbound bookings have been on hold for weeks due to pressure on isolation facilities and Air New Zealand this week continued a freeze on new bookings to Australia because of inbound limits through airports there.Airports say physical distancing of two metres will be implemented at airports, including those which are only on level 2 restriction. While it had been difficult for airlines to put social distancing in place onboard aircraft at such short notice earlier this week, it is likely that free middle rows on jets will come into play, particularly if the level 3 restrictions are extended beyond Friday, he said.