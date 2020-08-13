Key Points:
Richard Maher has had a grandstand view of the aviation world falling apart during the past six months. He's also seen some unique flights because of the pandemic. High in Auckland Airport's apron control
This week the international arrivals duty free area was sealed off behind high hoardings and by late morning there was just one person in the immigration hall. On remote stands and parts of taxiways, aircraft from around the world are parked up, some with covers over their wheels and engines showing they are mothballed for some time. Several of Air New Zealand's 16-strong Boeing 777 fleet are parked ahead of flights to long term deep storage facilities overseas. Traffic has built up since April mainly due to the growth in specialised freight flights, some in cargo-only passenger aircraft and helped out by New Zealand government subsidies. There have been dozens of special repatriation flights by airlines that have never been here before, flying planes that have never previously landed in Auckland. It's been a plane enthusiast's dream. "One of the standouts for me was Lufthansa bringing in a 747. And that was shortly followed by a period of a week where Lufthansa brought in a daily A380, which was really awesome to see," says Maher, who photographed most of the new arrivals for his widely followed Instagram account. It was the German airline's first visit to Auckland, and carriers Swiss and Austrian Airlines also made their New Zealand debut to get thousands of stranded European visitors back home. Etihad Airways became the third of the big Middle Eastern carriers to fly to Auckland (albeit a one-off) with a service from Abu Dhabi via Australia using a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. It brought in passengers and took off with more than 25 tonnes of fresh food from this country.View this post on Instagram
