VA9940 has just arrived in Auckland. Here to repatriate French nationals stuck in New Zealand due to COVID-19. A charter on behalf of the French Government, Virgin Australia is operating the Boeing 777-300ER to Paris from Brisbane via Auckland and Hong Kong. Once in Paris the plane will fly direct back to Brisbane. This will be at least a 19 hour flight! Virgin Australia used to only operate Boeing 737 aircraft here so it is nice to have a 777. The last time I saw one here was back in July 2016 when one came in for maintenance.