By RNZ

The tourism industry is calling for the incoming government to make bold decisions to revitalise the hard-hit sector.

Tourism Industry Aotearoa has released its election action plan that identifies specific areas needed after the election.

Its chief executive Chris Roberts said tourism had suffered an enormously painful setback and the agony was far from over.

But he said the industry could be rebuilt to fix systemic issues and create a sustainable future for the long term.

"We can and will revive. It may never return to what it was just a few months ago - but we can rebuild something very special that we can all be proud of," Roberts said.

Part of the action plan identifies vision as an area action is needed from the government elected on September 19.

"While the immediate outlook is uncertain, the tourism industry's longer-term ambitions remain relevant.

"For the industry to be sustainable - environmentally, socially and economically - we must protect and enhance the environment on which tourism businesses depend, maintain support from local communities, deliver outstanding visitor experiences and honestly address long-standing issues like congestion, poor infrastructure, low wages and undesirable visitor behaviour," he said.

"At a political level, we need a government that has the vision to support and champion the industry's own efforts to lead the world in sustainable tourism."

The new government needed to deliver on its tourism strategy to enrich the country through sustainable growth, Roberts said.

"Like the industry, the government wants tourism growth to be productive, sustainable and inclusive. We can only achieve that by steering the waka in the same direction."

