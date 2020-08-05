Kerikeri's new airport building, a converted seaplane hangar at Hobsonville, a chapel, library, cricket club pavilion, fāle and a Raoul Island weather station hut were judged today as some of our best new buildings in New Zealand's north.

The NZ Institute of Architects today named the 44 best new buildings in the Auckland region, which includes the Far North.

The Bay of Islands Airport buildings. Photo / Aerial Vision

The Bay of Islands Airport at Kerikeri by Eclipse Architecture struck a balance between immediate needs and future growth.

"The desire of architect and clients that the building should tell the stories of the local iwi is certainly worth celebrating," the judges said.

Advertisement

READ MORE

• New Zealand Architecture Awards

• Six Northland buildings are winners at architecture awards

• Top architecture awards announced: Diverse range of new Auckland buildings win

Catalina Bay's Sunderland Hangar in Hobsonville by Cheshire Architects and Ignite Architects saw an "original structure lovingly restored and the building should serve as a popular hang-out for the locals and as a means of encouraging a sustainable and vibrant community", the judges said.

The Chapel of St Peter. Photo / Mark Smith

The Chapel of St Peter at St Peter's College, Newmarket, was designed by Stevens Lawson Architects and is "a significant building, uplifting and inspirational. The building is profoundly spiritual and will serve the school and its community for decades to come."

Te Manawa Westgate Library and multi-purpose facility by Warren and Mahoney Architects is "a confident, contemporary public building that expresses the understanding of client and architect of the building's role in responding to urban conditions and meeting community needs."

The Point Wells Cricket Club. Photo / David St George

Point Wells Cricket Club by Pac Studio bowled the jury over for an "exuberant folly at the bottom of a private garden. The architects have taken the brief for a small shelter to hold a beer fridge, and created at long on – or is it third man? – an ode to the joy of watching cricket, complete with exaggerated flag poles and an old school wooden bench on the verandah."

Te Auaunga Awa multicultural fāle and outdoor classroom in Mt Roskill, by McCoy + Heine Architects, is "a homage to Tāmaki Makaurau as the capital of the Polynesian world," according to the judges. "The project is wonderfully colourful and playful, but stoic, too, with its basalt walls."

Of the Raoul Hut weather station, designed and installed by Bull O'Sullivan Architecture on the remote Raoul Island in the Kermadecs, judges said "simple concrete footings, welded stainless superstructure and a stainless-steel skin will ensure this vital piece of weather monitoring equipment lasts for decades to come".

A Waiheke Island house by Patterson Associates was "a dramatic form that stretches across a breath-taking site. The grand sense of scale is designed to suit highly social clients."

Advertisement

With Metlifecare Gulf Rise at Red Beach, Warren and Mahoney Architects had "challenged the stereotypical approach to the planning of retirement villages. This deliberate and considered design allows for public and private space, generous walking tracks and, most gratifyingly, gardens producing edible crops."

Sunderland Hangar at Catalina Bay. Photo / Sam Hartnett

A Wynyard Quarter project, 132 Halsey by Athfield Architects, is "an elegant expression of the masterplan for the area which explores a range of apartment typologies to provide for a diverse group of residents".

The awards jury convenor, Jane Aimer, judged with Nicholas Dalton and Eva Nash, Wellington architect Stuart Gardyne and broadcaster Eric Young.

"We were impressed and encouraged by the dedication and care taken by architects to create sustainable, healthy and beautiful buildings, fit for purpose and appropriate to their physical and cultural contexts," Aimer said.

READ FULL AWARDS LIST HERE:

