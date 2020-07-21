Many of us intuit that humour matters. Ask your colleagues what characteristics they value in a friend or a romantic partner, and they are likely to mention a sense of humour. But ask the same

When to use inside jokes

When to use sarcasm

When to use self-deprecation

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When to use humour to dodge difficult questions

When to use humour to deliver negative feedback

Related articles:

When to use humour as a coping mechanism

The problem

The benefits

The balance

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When humour works and when it doesn't