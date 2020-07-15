Low oil prices drove New Zealand's consumer price inflation down by 0.5 per cent over the June quarter, making for a modest 1.5 per cent gain over the June year.

The quarterly fall was in line with market expectations.

Stats NZ said transport costs fell by 4.9 per cent over quarter, influenced by lower prices for petrol (down 12 per cent).

Today's annual figure takes inflation well short of the 2 per cent mid-point of the Reserve Bank's 1 to 3 per cent target range.

Oil prices slumped over the June quarter as the Covid-19 pandemic drove a sharp fall in the demand at a time when Saudi Arabia and Russia were involved in a price war.

Stats NZ said food prices rose 1.1 per cent, influenced by higher vegetable prices (up 16 per cent).

Housing and household utilities rose 0.6 per cent, driven by higher prices for rentals for housing - up 0.6 per cent).

Stats NZ said the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent alert level response created some interruptions in data collection and methodological challenges for the quarter CPI.

"They have also created a lot of volatility in the data," the department said.

The Reserve Bank has set its official cash rate at its lowest ever level of 0.25 per cent and has embarked on a $60 billion bond buying programme to keep interest rates low in order to stimulate a pandemic-hit economy.

Westpac said today's result did not not alter its view that the Reserve Bank would need to keep monetary settings loose for a long period.

"We think that weak demand will trump supply-side disruptions over the medium term, leading to lower inflation pressures, and the economy is likely to remain below full employment for years to come," the bank said in a commentary.