Air New Zealand has opened its domestic lounge for jet passengers at Auckland Airport today following renovations.

The lounge has 375 seats and its food and shower areas had been expanded.

Customers had complained the lounge was overcrowded, especially at peak travel times, and the project is part of a multi-million dollar programme to upgrade lounges throughout the country.

READ MORE:

• Premium - Why Singapore Airlines is back with passenger flights as airlines slowly spool up

• Singapore Airlines to restart services to Auckland, Christchurch

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Singapore Airlines can now bring Kiwis home, Emirates prepares for NZ flights

• Covid 19 coronavirus: Singapore Airlines crew 'kept like prisoners' during NZ layover

Advertisement

Air New Zealand general manager customer Liz Fraser said the bar and barista station would provide more space for customers.

"We've also refreshed the cafe zone and added more showers for those wanting to freshen up before they fly."'

From just a skeleton service for essential workers at alert level 4 earlier this year, the airline has rebuilt its domestic network to more than 70 per cent of what it was compared to this time last year. Corporate travellers are back flying but that market has been slower to recover than the leisure sector.

The airline expanded its regional lounge last year and it has seating for up to 265 passengers - three times the previous capacity, said Fraser.



"Both lounges have the same food and beverage offering and plenty of space to relax or get some work done before flying. We look forward to welcoming customers to both our lounges in Auckland with more and more New Zealanders beginning to fly again."

Work on the main domestic lounge was paused during the level 4 lockdown.

Last year the airline said it was spending $60m on its lounges.