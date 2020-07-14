Last month, the Australian national carrier announced it was grounding 100 aircraft in the US's Mojave Desert, had axed at least 20 per cent of its workforce and parked some of the airline's fleet of A380s (used for flagship international routes) for "at least three years".

Joyce said that while a trans-Tasman route may be operational before mid-2021, other popular routes around the world won't restart "in any real size (until) July next year".

"We have to be realistic about it and say with what's happening in the rest of the globe, it is probably an extended period of time," Joyce said, adding it would be "years before international flying returns to what it was" for the airline.

Following the announcement last month, a Qantas spokesperson told news.com.au the much-hyped New Zealand travel bubble was expected in the coming months however, the surge in cases Victoria was currently experiencing could impact the start date.

"We're planning to be back to 40 per cent of our pre-crisis domestic flying during July and hopefully more in the months that follow. But we'll be living with Covid for some time and recent events show we can't take a low infection rate for granted," Joyce said.

"(For) international, we have to be realistic about it and in staying with what's happening in the rest of the globe, it is probably an extended period of time before we'll open up those borders.

"We're parking the A380 for at least three years because they don't have any use, we think, during this period of time."