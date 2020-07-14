If Aussies were holding out hope that flights overseas may trickle back by Christmas given some Australian border have started to reopen – think again.
In another sign that holidays overseas will be off the cards until well into 2021, Qantas have officially removed international flight bookings – bar New Zealand – from their website until March 28, 2021.
Pulling of all international inventory comes weeks after Group CEO Alan Joyce announced that services overseas wouldn't likely resume for another 12 months.
According to Executive Traveller, while flights overseas to the US, Asia and Europe can still be made through the Qantas website, the flights will be serviced through partner airlines such as Emirates and Cathay Pacific.
The closing of flights and changing of bookings isn't unexpected, given Joyce signalled that all international flying would be suspended until the middle of 2021.