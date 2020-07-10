A company associated with five-star Sofitel Auckland Viaduct Harbour has gone into liquidation.

Viaduct Quays Hotel was put into liquidation on Monday, according to the New Zealand Companies Office.

Tony Maginness of Baker Tilly Staples Rodway Auckland is now in charge of the business, wholly owned by Richlister Prakash Pandey of the wealthy C.P. Group, which owns a string of hotels in New Zealand under various brands.

The liquidator is yet to issue an initial report.

Advertisement

The Sofitel on Auckland's waterfront was owned and operated by American chain Westin and developed by Nigel McKenna. It was built by Fletcher Construction.

Viaduct Quays Hotel is 100 per cent owned by Prakash Pandey of Mount Roskill. He is also a director along with Grahame Fong.

The company was formed in 2011.

The Herald has made attempts to contact Pandey.

Hotel sector takes Covid hit

Hotel room revenue throughout the country dropped by 84 per cent in April and May, when the sector lost $185 million and thousands of jobs.

The NZ Hotel Owners Association says the economic impact of Covid-19 on the hotel sector has been severe, and the pandemic is expected to have a profound impact on global tourism for up to five years.

The association's executive director, Amy Robens, has said members, many of them Auckland based, have made mass redundancies, with up to 80 per cent of the 10,000 people employed nationwide losing their jobs.

Hotels will continue to trade in a downward cycle for now, with wider tourism demand only beginning to re-emerge in 2021. In spite of some domestic tourism, hotel occupancy is forecast to be only about 25 per cent for the rest of the year.

Advertisement

About 20 per cent of Auckland's 86 hotels closed completely in April and remained closed the following month.

Those that did stay open did so with skeleton staff and with minimal occupancy.

The association represents more than 100 hotels and members operate 11,000 rooms with a capital value of $3.8 billion.