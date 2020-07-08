Shares in New Zealand's five biggest power companies had more than $2.8 billion wiped off their values in early trade after Rio Tinto announced a plan to shut down the country's biggest power consumer, the Tiwai Point Aluminium Smelter.

By late morning, Contact Energy was down 94c or 14 per cent at $5.80 and Meridian had lost 62c (11.8 per cent) at $4.64.

Genesis fell 24c (7.8 per cent) to $2.91, Mercury 30c (6 per cent) to $4.55 and Trustpower fell 41c (5.85 per cent) to $6.60.

New Zealand's power generators - particularly Meridian Energy- are likely to feel the brunt of the closure of the smelter - which consumes about 13 per cent of the country's power output.

Analysts expect the power companies' dividends to come under downward pressure, long-run power prices to fall, and some of New Zealand's more expensive power generating facilities to shut as a long-term consequence of the closure.

"We will see some weakness in the shares today," Harbour Asset Management senior portfolio manager Shane Solly said.

The announcement, which was largely seen as a 50/50 call by the market, comes as the share prices of the main power companies have been boosted by investors seeking yield in response to very low interest rates.

Tiwai's majority owner Rio gave notice this morning that it will be terminating Meridian's contract to supply the smelter from August 31, 2021.

"Rio Tinto has indicated that at this date the wind-down of operations is expected to complete and the smelter will eventually close," Meridian said in a statement to the NZX.

"Meridian is reviewing this decision and will engage with Rio Tinto to assist the smelter owners in an orderly exit from New Zealand," it said.

Solly said the gentailer stocks have been strong – trading above pre-potential closure prices – driven by falling bond yields, with their dividend yields appearing attractive.

"But dividends may be at risk, post the announcement," Solly said.

Rio's decision comes after a strategic review concluded that the business was no longer viable given high energy costs and a challenging outlook for the aluminium industry.

In terms of whether consumers will get cheaper power as a consequence of Tiwai closing, much will depend on state-owned grid operator Transpower's ability to build the necessary infrastructure to shift power northwards.

Harbour Asset's Solly said in the long run, the closure would help New Zealand's de-carbonisation efforts and may mean more big industrial users ditch coal in favour of electricity.

Salt Funds managing director Matt Goodson said the gentailers were a particular favourite of retail investors who, faced with very low term deposit rates, had turned to stock with high dividend yields.

He expected Meridian and Contact, with their extensive South Island hydro assets, to be hit the hardest.

"Initially the most affected will be Meridian and Contact because you will have stranded hydropower in the South Island with not enough capacity within Transpower to get that power north," he said.

"Depending on the season, there could be a fair degree of spillage down south," he said.

"There will be an enormous focus on Transpower to speed up.

"All the players will be affected because it does mean lower, longer-term power price.

"There will be more competition for retail and industrial customers.

"For some, it will mean lower power prices but it will have a devastating impact on the Southland economy."

Goodson said the one-year notice period was "surprisingly quick" as some analysts had expected a more phased withdrawal.

Rio Tinto now faces the expensive issue of site remediation at Tiwai Pt.

The company came under fire earlier this year over its treatment of hazardous waste at a storage facility at Mataura.