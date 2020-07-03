Shares in Pacific Edge doubled in price after the bladder cancer diagnostics provider said it had gained approval from US regulators to get reimbursement from US health insurers for its Cxbladder cancer diagnostic tests.

This includes reimbursement for all Cxbladder tests performed for patients covered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) across the USA, at the already determined national CMS price for Cxbladder of US$760 per test, the company said in a statement to the NZX.

The shares jumped 28c or 103 per cent to 55c on the news.

The CMS provides healthcare coverage for all US citizens over 65 years, as well as assistance for healthcare coverage to people with low incomes.

CMS tests currently make up approximately 40 per cent of Pacific Edge's current commercial tests in the US. and the comapny said it will also be seeking to negotiate reimbursement for the Cxbladder tests that have previously been completed and invoiced for CMS patients.

"This is a transformational milestone for Pacific Edge and the result of a number of years of hard work and effort from our teams in New Zealand and the USA," Pacific Edge chief executive David Darling said.

"This long awaited outcome results from the generation of substantial clinical evidence, publication of numerous clinical papers demonstrating the compelling clinical utility and outperformance of Cxbladder, and growing commercial use of our tests by urologists in the USA and other markets."

"Coverage under the LCD for our two Cxbladder tests with CPT codes will unlock access to the CMS revenue which currently represents approximately 40 per cent of Pacific Edge's commercial sales in the US.

"The coverage decision is also expected to positively impact on demand and positive reimbursement decisions from other healthcare organisations and payers as well. It signals a new phase in Pacific Edge's commercial journey and we will be pushing hard on the back of this announcement to gain adoption of Cxbladder by other large scale healthcare organisations."

