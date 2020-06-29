Two of New Zealand's largest electricity companies - one majority-owned by the government - may have spilled water unnecessarily, causing unnecessary gas generation to fire up and prices for consumers to rise.

On Tuesday the Electricity Authority released a preliminary decision on an alleged Undesirable Trading Situation (UTS) in late 2019. The decision concluded that the events constituted a UTS.

In December a group of small retailers alleged that by Meridian Energy and Contact Energy controlled storage at their hydroelectricity generation in the South Island in such a way that more water was spilled than necessary. It came during a period of heavy rain.

In turn, this caused prices to rise to the point where gas generation in the North Island was turned on.

Advertisement

In a statement, Meridian acknowledged that the decision had gone against the company.

"Meridian will review this preliminary decision and will make a submission to the Authority as part of its consultation process."

Contact Energy ("Contact") notes the Electricity Authority's preliminary view that an undesirable trading situation may have existed in the wholesale electricity market from 3 December 2019 to 18 December 2019.

Contact's chief generation and development officer James Kilty maintained the company had done nothing wrong.

"At the time there was more water than we could use for generation, given the Clutha River was in significant flood. Our focus in extreme flood events is always to operate the Clutha system to ensure the safety of communities downstream, our people and assets, and to manage our resource consent obligations. We have always disagreed with the allegations and we were surprised at the claim when it emerged in December."

Kilty said Contact would be "fully engaging" with the EA's consultation process on the preliminary decision.

"There is a long way to go in terms of the process."

The two companies are among the largest on the NZX based on their market capitalisation. Meridian is 51 per cent owned by the government.

Advertisement

Both have previously denied they manipulated prices.

"Plant availability and transmission constraints restrict the volumes we can generate. We don't spill unless we have to and only do so when required by environmental rules or to manage our dams safely during high inflow events," a Meridian spokeswoman told BusinessDesk in December.

But the EA found against the two companies, which between them generate more than half of New Zealand's electricity.



"What we found is not what we would expect to see given the market conditions in December," Electricity Authority chief executive James Stevenson-Wallace.



"We had an extreme weather event in the South Island with severe rainfall and lake levels over and above the maximum. Not surprisingly, we saw generators having to spill flood water to keep the levels down. What we didn't see and would have expected was lower electricity spot prices driven by lower offers from those generators spilling excess water," Stevenson-Wallace said.

"The prices remained relatively high despite an abundant supply of water and no increased demand during the period."

The decision released on Tuesday is preliminary, with the EA now seeking feedback over the next six weeks, then cross submissions with a final decision likely to be several months away.

Luke Blincoe, chief executive of Electric Kiwi, said the decision felt like vindication.

"They've found fairly strongly against the generators," Blincoe said.

"They've spilled excess water that directly resulted in thermal generation being dispatched. From an ecological point of view, it's really serious, in our view."

The modelling used in the complaint claimed the event caused the equivalent of 6000 tonnes of coal to be burnt than needed to be.

The EA put the impact on the spot market at $80 million between December 3 and December 18, although it is not clear what the impact on households could be, because of the way generators hedge expected demands.

Blincoe said the impact on retailers which did not have generation was considerable.

"There are the types of events that are very, very hard on retailers and push up prices on consumers."

Parties in the complaint said it was the first time the EA had determined a UTS since 2011.

Steve O'Connor, chief executive of Flick Electric, said despite the company's belief that the market was "fundamentally broken" it was difficult to prove it, but the events of late 2019 were such that he suspected the complaint would be upheld.

"You need very clear evidence and it's only when you get to the extremes of the system that you can find sufficient evidence as opposed to the daily operation of the market … where we still don't believe it's delivering the right outcomes but it's only at the extremes that you can prove that it's not and the behaviour's inappropriate."

During the investigation, the retailers making the complaint warned that the decision may need to be peer reviewed, when a senior EA staffer involved in UTS investigations resigned to join Meridian.