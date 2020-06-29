He was the man who turned people's junk into a successful nationwide business, and a handy race driver to boot.

Metal man and Kiwi motorsport stalwart Clark Proctor passed away on June 26, aged 62.

Proctor dedicated over 45 years to the scrap and recycling trade.

In 1997, Proctor established family-owned Metalman, growing the company into a national chain over the next 18 years.

Proctor sold Metalman in 2015 to one of New Zealand's largest privately-owned enterprises, H.W. Richardson Group.

In search of a new challenge, Proctor established multi-divisional group Logical Group, where he was managing director.

Proctor's passion from an early age was motorsport.

A popular fixture at race tracks all around the country, Proctor, considered one of the country's most versatile racers, competed in the NZV8s, various Targa New Zealand events and New Zealand's North and South Island endurance championships.

"Clark was a charismatic personality that attacked life with vigour and enthusiasm rarely matched by others," said Targa New Zealand's Peter Martin.

His yellow Metalman Escort has become somewhat of an icon in New Zealand motorsport.

Clark Proctor's Hybrid Escort at the Targa New Zealand Rally 2008. Photo / Supplied

Proctor is survived by his wife, Jackie, and children Georgia and Jack.

A service to celebrate Proctor's life will be held on Wednesday July 1 in The Pavilion at Hampton Downs Raceway.