Qantas will cut about 6000 jobs, including cabin crew and ground staff, as it becomes a "smaller airline" in the short-term to deal with the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis.

The jobs will be cut across Qantas and Jetstar and represent about 20 per cent of the company's workforce.

They will include cabin and ground crew as well as Sydney head office workers.

Qantas made the announcement this morning as it entered a trading halt ahead of a share sale in the company.

Qantas is increasing domestic capacity to 15 per cent of pre-coronavirus levels following an easing in coronavirus-related social and travel restrictions that had resulted in the airline standing down two-thirds of its 30,000-member workforce in March.

