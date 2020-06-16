Air New Zealand will resume passenger flights between Auckland and Shanghai next week.

Because of strict border restrictions, the flights are aimed at Chinese nationals in New Zealand wanting to return to China, or Kiwis in China seeking to return home.

Pre-Covid-19, Air New Zealand operated seven return flights a week on its Auckland-Shanghai route. However the route has been suspended since early February due to the outbreak.

The airline's general manager networks Scott Carr says the airline will operate one return service per week on its Auckland-Shanghai route with the first flight departing Auckland on June 22.

"Shanghai was the first route to be impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and government travel restrictions, so it's pleasing to be able to resume operating passenger services on this route from Monday."

Those coming into New Zealand are subject to strict quarantine.

There have been some dedicated cargo flights between Auckland and Shanghai, some bringing in PPE.

Like New Zealand, China suspended the entry of most foreign nationals, citing the temporary measure as a response to the rapid spread of coronavirus across the world.

Last week Air New Zealand said will resume services to Narita, Tokyo from June 25 with one return service a week to operate on that route. Customers travelling on this service will also be subject to government border controls.

It also has some Pacific and transtasman flights but until border restrictions are lifted international leisure travel is effectively stalled.