Air New Zealand will resume passenger flights to Japan later this month but passengers will be subject to government border controls.

The airline's general manager networks Scott Carr says the airline will operate one return service per week on its Auckland-Narita route with the first flight departing Auckland on June 25.

The airline's Auckland-Narita route hasn't been operating since March 30.

"We're pleased to be able to welcome customers back onboard as we restart services to Narita this month. However, we know the rebuilding of our international network is going to take considerable time," Carr said.

Pre-Covid-19, Air New Zealand operated up to 10 services per week on the Auckland-Narita route.

Customers travelling on these services will now be subject to government border controls. At present, New Zealand citizens and residents are allowed into this country but are subject to a 14-day quarantine.

It was reported earlier this month that Japan is poised to let business travelers from some countries bypass a two-week coronavirus quarantine requirement as soon as this northern summer.

The Japanese government planned to hold talks with countries with similarly low infection rates to renegotiate immigration restrictions on both sides, reports say. Discussions were due to begin this month with Thailand, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand, with new rules to be implemented once an agreement is reached.