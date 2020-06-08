Listed property stocks tend to track in much the same direction but the Covid-19 crisis has opened up a yawning chasm between Kiwi Property Group shares and Goodman Property Trust units, respectively the best and

Hard hit, but some hits are harder than others

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Bottom-feeders and bulls

NZ's premier shopping centre

NZ isn't as over-shopped