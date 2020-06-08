Chinese-Canadian businessman Xiao Hua Gong has been accused of 'delaying tactics' and discarded yet another legal team as the police prepare to take his NZ property.

Nearly $70 million in Kiwi assets belonging to an international mogul facing allegations of running a $200m pyramid scheme will soon be part of a record civil forfeiture application.

Xiao Hua Gong, also known as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.