The Warehouse Group is gearing up to cut its staff count by more than 1000 roles.

The group it proposing to close six stores in its network resulting in 950 job losses and up to a further 130 cuts from its head office.

In an NZX announcement this morning, the country's largest listed retail company said it was moving to an agile business model, which would "likely see a reduction of around 100-130 roles" in its Northcote head office

The group has commenced the consultation process as it powers on with its plans to go agile from August 31.

Advertisement

Group chief executive Nick Grayston said the impact from Covid-19 over the past couple of months had "made it even more clear that Agile is the right model for the group".

"We are confident that agile principles will support the business by improving speed to market, collaboration, innovation and productivity, enabling us further to increase our focus on serving New Zealanders' needs in this uncertain environment," Grayston said in the market announcement.

"Based on our insights into changing shopping habits and the anticipated economic impacts caused by COVID-19, we are accelerating some changes that had already been planned.

"Value for money has never been more important to our customers and in order to continue to deliver this, we need to manage our costs and run our business more efficiently."

MORE TO COME.