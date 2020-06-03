Australians will be able to register their interest for flights to New Zealand in July, according to reports from across the Tasman.

The Australian reports the business community would like to see a Canberra-Wellington route used as a guinea pig to test whether the bubble is safe.

The first flight between Wellington and Canberra would be occupied by a group of politicians, business people and journalists, followed by a regular service between the two cities.

The push comes amid growing pressure to open up air travel between the two nations.

Travellers on either side of the Tasman will be encouraged to register with the respective tracking apps of the two countries.

Australia's Trade and Tourism Minister Simon Birmingham told the Australian he was confident the move would work.

Air travel between the countries would offer a huge boost to the ailing tourism industry in New Zealand.

A recent survey of Australians found New Zealand had shot up the wishlist of travel destinations.

Australia was New Zealand's largest source of visitors with 1.5 million arrivals last year and is seen as a market that could help tourism here recover — if border restrictions come off.

With both countries doing a good job of controlling the spread of Covid-19, the calls are becoming more intense for a travel bubble between the two countries.