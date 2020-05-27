Tristan Gilbertson has been named the new Telecommunications Commissioner - a key role within the Commerce Commission as it assess competition in the telco industry, and makes regulatory recommendations to the government.

READ MORE:

• Social media expert cautions brands against Twitter's new feature

• How much did Vocus pay for Stuff Fibre? An indicator

Gilbertson is best known for his stint as the in-house counsel for Telecom (now Spark), where he served during the turbulent 2008 to 2012 period that saw the structural separation of the company as the government forced the spin-off of its network division, now operating as Chorus.

But the former Bell Gully solicitor has also had positions at Vodafone Group and Pasifika provider Digicel.

Advertisement

A consumer advocate group, the Technology Users Association of NZ, gave the appointment the thumbs-up.

"We're pleased to see someone with such a wealth of knowledge in the industry being appointed into the role," Tuanz head Craig Young told the Herald.

"We place a great amount of trust in the independence of the Commission and hope that Mr Gilberston will continue to show our trust is well-placed."

"[Departing Telco Commissioner] Stephen Gale showed a real willingness to engage with users in formal and informal environments and we would encourage Mr Gilbertson to continue that practice during his term."

Gilbertson's appointment was announced this morning by Communications Minister Kris Faafoi. The new Telecommunications Commissioner will serve a five-year term, beginning June 20.

Dr John Small becomes a full member of the Commerce Commission. Photo / Supplied

Dr Gale was first appointed as the Telecommunications Commissioner in 2012. During that time the role has included assessing the business mobile market for competitive constraints and implementing the Telecommunications Development Levy.

"I thank Dr Gale for the leadership and expertise he has demonstrated as the Telecommunications Commissioner for almost eight years," Faafoi said.

Small made full member

Faafoi also announced this morning that Dr John Small - currently an associate - is being made a full member of the Commerce Commission.

Advertisement

Small is the Founding Director of Covec, an economic consultancy firm, and a former Head of the University of Auckland's Economics Department.

"Dr Small has made a valuable contribution to the Commission's work as an associate member, particularly on the recent Retail Fuel Market Study. He brings a wealth of experience to the Commission," said Faafoi said.

Dr Small has also been appointed for a five-year term. He will replace outgoing Commerce Commission member Dr Jill Walker.

"I would like to thank Dr Walker for the commitment and economic expertise she has brought to the Commerce Commission, and particularly the significant contribution she has made to trans-Tasman coordination for the enforcement of competition law," Mr Faafoi said.