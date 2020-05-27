A social media marketing expert is lukewarm on a new Twitter feature that lets you disable replies, or only allow certain people to respond.

By keeping replies to a limited set of people, in theory, you could have more thoughtful and focused conversations with people of your choosing without the risk of trolls jumping into the conversation.

But businesses might want to tread warily around it.

"While the 'limit replies' feature is a great way to let individuals create a kinder, gentler Twitter experience for themselves, I'd caution against brands using it," says The Goat Farm principal Vaughn Davis.

"Social media is a two-way street, not a broadcast channel.

"The brands that do best are those who use it to give a voice to their customers, not shut them down."

So while it might be tempting to muzzle those inevitable smart-arse replies, think twice.

The new Twitter feature is currently being trialled with selected users (including yours truly).

You can set a tweet so that everyone can reply, only people you follow, or only people you mention in your post.

Beyond the potential to make your brand look weak, there are a couple of logistical problems.

Anyone can still retweet your post with a comment, and then anyone can leave a comment after that retweet - so it's still easy for a clever-nasty reply to go viral, or a #qantasluxury-style meme to take off.

Twitter is piloting a new feature that lets you limit replies, or bar them altogether.

You also have to be in Twitter's own app. The limit replies feature won't work with the likes of Tweetdeck (used for juggling multiple Twitter accounts) or Buffer (used for posting across a variety of social media platforms at once).

Someone can still retweet and comment on a Tweet with comments disabled - and then anyone can comment on that retweet.

Still, it does have potential if you post on a sensitive topic, such as a news story about someone taking their life.

File it under work-in-progress.