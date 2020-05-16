TO READ THE HERALD'S FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE CLICK HERE

Now what New Zealand?

We did it.

We got through lockdown. We crushed the Covid-19 curve. We're open for business.

We didn't even run out of toilet paper.

If we take a deep breath and look back at what we were facing eight weeks ago, things have clearly gone well – especially by international standards.

But it is an odd finish line.

We've made it to the end of the beginning of this crisis.

There's cause for celebration but it's all a bit overwhelming.

Time warps around intense experiences – travel, illness…adventures in magical kingdoms on the other side of wardrobes.

As C.S. Lewis so wonderfully captured, when the intensity of big events suddenly lifts, the shock of ordinary life can be dislocating.

Reality looms - back through the wardrobe. A scene from The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Photo / Supplied.
They don't call it post-traumatic shock for nothing. Adrenaline and a sense of purpose can see humans through a lot for a while.

But there is always a price.

Psychologists are still measuring the mental

