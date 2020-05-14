A $5 billion Government spend up on state housing in the next four to five years for 8000 new state and transitional houses in partnership with housing providers has met with support from the social housing sector.

Dominic Foote chief executive of the NZ Housing Foundation which helps low-income rental households on working incomes move to affordable home ownership, expressed support for today's move.

Lt-Colonel Ian Hutson, the Salvation Army's director of social policy, also said the money was needed to answer a huge call and although he was still studying the detail, he welcomed the state house increase.

The Government plans to borrow the $5b in the next four to five years to fund the initiative.

"It's going to drive levels of employment in residential construction which is a big employer of people and enable manufacturers to supply more product and materials. The forecasts from Covid-19 say the demand for social housing will need to increase to meet needs of people at risk of homelessness," Foote said after today's announcement.

The foundation says its has helped people into affordable home ownership, mainly in Auckland and Christchurch, via shared ownership, rent-to-own, and by managing construction of more than 800 new affordable homes.

The Government said today a $56m fund would also allow low-income families in 9000 more homes to have their houses insulated and heated. All this comes as the state housing waiting list is at a record high of about 15,000, almost three times as much as it was when the Government came to power in 2017.

The 8000 new homes will be split between 6000 state houses and 2000 transitional homes, today's announcement said.

Foote said: "We look in the Budget at the role given to the importance of funding more affordable housing to assist those who could be seen to be too wealthy for social housing. People may see a massive drop in income due to Covid-19 but often have a little too much for state housing - that's the area that we support," he said.

Well over 100,000 working-renting households are lock out of the home ownership market "so we support social housing but it would be great to see affordable house", Foote said.

A Government spokesperson said construction had not started on any of the 8000 homes, meaning they would all be additional to the overall housing stock.

They will also be on top of the 6400 public houses in the four years to 2022 that the Government announced in 2018, and the 1000 transitional homes announced in February as part of the Government's plan to house the homeless.

Green Party Co-leader and Housing spokeswoman Marama Davidson: "The significant investment in public and transitional housing will ensure thousands of low-income families have access to a warm, dry and affordable home. It's a win for everyone, especially for those who need it most.

"Quality housing is a human right. These additional homes will go a long way to reducing housing inequality in Aotearoa."