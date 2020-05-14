The Government will borrow an extra $50 billion in the June 2021 fiscal year to mitigate the hit from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The impact of Covid-19 on the Crown's fiscal outlook was "unprecedented" and required a substantial increase to the forecast borrowing programme relative to the forecast at the Half Year Economic and Fiscal Upbeat 2019," the New Zealand Debt Management Office said.

The forecast 2020-21 bond programme is now set at $60 billion versus the $10b forecast in the December HYEFU.

In the following year, the bond programme has been revised higher to $40b, followed by $35b in the June 2023 year and $30b in June 2024.

The December HYEFU forecasts were for $8b in the June 2022 and 2023 years and $6 in 2024.

By the end of the forecast period, gross New Zealand government bond issuance would be $190b, the DMO said.

Taking into account maturities and repurchases, net issuance will be $142.4 billion.

Treasury bills on issue are forecast to be $10 billion across the forecast period.

Meanwhile, subject to market conditions it expects to launch a new nominal bond via syndication between June 30 and September 30. The maturity will be confirmed before syndication.

A syndicated tap of an existing bond is also expected to take place this time.

Finally, issuance into inflation-indexed bonds is expected to be between $1b and $2 in 2021, subject to market conditions.

