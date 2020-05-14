Budget 2020: Unemployment seen peaking at 9.8% in September

The New Zealand economy faces a relatively short and very sharp recession over the coming year, with unemployment peaking at 9.8 per cent, before massive government spending kicks into to help stoke growth.
The Treasury predicts gross domestic product shrank by almost quarter in the three months ending June 30 as the national lockdown and subsequent restrictions halted activity.
That slump is expected to see annual average GDP shrink 4.6 per cent in the June year, before expanding 0.6 per cent in 2021 and a more rapid bounceback of 9.3 per cent in 2022, largely making up lost ground through the once-in-a-century economic shock caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Treasury's forecasts remain uncertain and risks are skewed to the downside. The initial base case assumed a smaller government Covid-19 response and recovery fund, which would have seen two years of economic contraction.