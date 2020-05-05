Eyes wide and tongue out, Takitimu Seafoods employee George Reti's pūkana at work was for a very good reason.

Reti is one of the 120 staff at the Hawke's Bay seafood supplier this week being tested for Covid-19, as Ngāti Kahungunu does its bit to ensure there's more Māori and Pasifika in the region that are tested.

It marks a ramp up in workplace testing in the region, which again on Tuesday recorded no new coronavirus cases.

Takitimu Seafoods, which has scaled down the business to fit within the Covid-19 guidelines, were Health Hawke's Bay's hub for co-ordinating surveillance testing on Tuesday.

Takitimu Seafoods staff tested for Covid-19, as CEO pushes for more Māori and Pasifika testing. Photo / Warren Buckland

Chief executive Taine Randell said while the test was "unpleasant", it was vital to get Māori and Pasifika comfortable with the idea.

"They put a cotton bud in the back of your throat and shove it up your nostril," the former All Black captain said.

"It wasn't nice, but it is great to have it done.

"Māori and Pasifika don't really engage as well as the rest of the community in terms of seeking out medical help and being proactive rather than reactive."

Randell said he wanted Takitimu, which is owned by Ngāti Kahungunu, to set an example to its community that there's nothing to be afraid of with the test.

"You are better off being on the front foot when it comes to things like this."

The seafood supplier has continued an online service throughout the nationwide lockdown, but no longer deliver rurally around the region.

"We've been on the front line since the start – we've operated through the whole lockdown," Randell said.

"With staff coming and going, all in different bubbles, there was some risk there and this was a good chance to put that to rest."

Randell, who was one of the staff members tested and given a flu vaccination on Tuesday, said the more testing in Hawke's Bay, the better.

"When the opportunity came up to do everyone in the company, we put our hands up and said if the ability and capacity is there to do it on the health side of things, we would be keen."

"All factory and company staff members were tested – even if some who weren't as keen threatened to take their smoko break during testing."

George Reti is one of about 120 to have a Covid-19 test at Takitimu Seafoods. Photo / Warren Buckalnd

Reti, who was quickly back to work after, said his nerves had been quashed.



"At first I was nervous – a lot of us were – but it's relieving to know that we will find out if we are positive or negative," he said.

"Māori and Pasifika are among the lowest in the country for testing, so more of us that can be tested, the better."

Hawke's Bay District Health Board's medical officer of health Nick Jones said additional testing was being carried out throughout Hawke's Bay.

In recent days it has been conducted at Gladys Mary Care Home, Napier, and a Hawke's Bay holiday park.

The District Health Board is also contributing to a national survey focusing on testing workers in hospitals and aged residential care facilities, which will start with testing of its Emergency Department staff during the week.

"This is the time when we need to be confident there is no Covid-19 case that has gone undetected," he said. "Everyone must be vigilant."

Anyone with symptoms is urged to call either their GP or Healthline, so they can be assessed for referral to a Community-based Assessment Centre (CBAC) for testing.